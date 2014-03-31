FIDAE: Airbus Helicopters reveals $54 million of deals

Airbus Helicopters secured transactions worth $54 million for the AS350, EC145 and EC155 helicopters during the FIDAE exhibition in Santiago in Chile at the end of March.

The company announced on 28 March that this value comprised a deal with the Bolivian Air Force for two additional EC145 further to the two received in 2012. The aircraft are to be used for missions ranging from ‘support after natural disasters to government transport duties’, it said.

‘The order includes pilot training, technical assistance and a logistics package of tools and spare parts to be provided by Airbus Helicopters,’ the company added.