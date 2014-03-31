Open menu Search

FIDAE: Airbus Helicopters reveals $54 million of deals

31st March 2014 - 09:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Santiago

RSS

Airbus Helicopters secured transactions worth $54 million for the AS350, EC145 and EC155 helicopters during the FIDAE exhibition in Santiago in Chile at the end of March.

The company announced on 28 March that this value comprised a deal with the Bolivian Air Force for two additional EC145 further to the two received in 2012. The aircraft are to be used for missions ranging from ‘support after natural disasters to government transport duties’, it said.

‘The order includes pilot training, technical assistance and a logistics package of tools and spare parts to be provided by Airbus Helicopters,’ the company added.

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us