FIDAE 2012: Latin American countries express interest in former Marine Corps Sea Knights

28th March 2012 - 09:18 GMT | by Tony Osborne in Santiago, Chile

Three Latin American nations have expressed interest in purchasing former US Marine Corps (USMC) CH-46 Sea Knights, it has been revealed.

The aircraft, which are being retired to the boneyard by the marines in favour of the V-22 Osprey, have been subjected to a series of upgrades prior to retirement because of the Osprey's late introduction. The upgrades have given the Sea Knights increased airframe life making them ideal candidates for refurbishment and new roles overseas. 

'Although it hasn't got the capability of the CH-47 Chinook, the CH-46 is still a very capable helicopter for troop transport and search and

