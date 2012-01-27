To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

EC135 selected for Boeing, Thales ADF bid

27th January 2012 - 11:28 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Eurocopter EC135 has been selected as the preferred platform for Boeing and Thales bid for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) Project AIR 9000 Phase 7 – Helicopter Aircrew Training System (HATS).

Boeing Defence Australia and Thales Australia are bidding to develop an integrated, cost-effective and low-risk aircrew training system for the ADF, which will now centre on the EC135 platform. The helicopter is already part of successful training systems in Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and Japan, and in Australia with the Victorian and New South Wales police forces.

According to the companies their proposed solution draws on Boeing's sophisticated design tools and extensive aircrew training systems experience, combined with Thales' simulation capabilities, to deliver an ab initio rotary wing training system for all Royal Australian Navy and Australian Army helicopter aircrew.

