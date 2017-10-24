Enstrom books new 480B-G order

Enstrom Helicopter will supply six 480B-G turbine helicopters to Lom Praha Trade of the Czech Republic under a new contract, the company announced on 20 October.

Four of the helicopters will be used for military pilot training, with the remaining two to be used for civil training services.

The 480B-G training helicopter is equipped with the Garmin G1000H integrated glass cockpit for reducing pilot workload and presenting critical flight and engine information 'at a glance', to increase simplicity, safety and situation awareness.

The first two helicopters will be delivered in early 2018 followed by the final four later in the year.

Enstrom will also provide spares, tools, and both pilot and maintenance training under the contract.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

480B/B-G