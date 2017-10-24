Enstrom books new 480B-G order
Enstrom Helicopter will supply six 480B-G turbine helicopters to Lom Praha Trade of the Czech Republic under a new contract, the company announced on 20 October.
Four of the helicopters will be used for military pilot training, with the remaining two to be used for civil training services.
The 480B-G training helicopter is equipped with the Garmin G1000H integrated glass cockpit for reducing pilot workload and presenting critical flight and engine information 'at a glance', to increase simplicity, safety and situation awareness.
The first two helicopters will be delivered in early 2018 followed by the final four later in the year.
Enstrom will also provide spares, tools, and both pilot and maintenance training under the contract.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Germany to send WS-61 Westland Sea King helicopters to Ukraine
Germany has committed to sending Ukraine six of its 21 retiring WS-61 Westland Sea King multirole, amphibious helicopters.
-
Boeing secures $271 million to advance modernisation of US Special Operations' MH-47G Chinook
Boeing has clinched a major contract modification to further its backing of the US Special Operations Command’s MH-47G Chinook aircraft modernisation effort.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: South Korean homegrown helicopters make international debut
Two KAI helicopters, the KUH-1E utility helicopter and the Light Attack Helicopter (LAH), have taken centre stage at the Dubai Airshow 2023.
-
Italian Navy receives final NH90 helicopter
The Italian Navy now boasts a fleet of 56 NH90 helicopters comprising 46 SH-90As and 10 MH-90As.
-
Argentina seeks AW109 and CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
-
DSEI 2023: Lockheed to produce about 40% of Black Hawks on UK soil if it wins NMH contest
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.