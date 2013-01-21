Embraer, AgustaWestland sign MoU
Embraer and AgustaWestland have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will see the companies aim to establish a joint venture to better serve the needs of the Latin American helicopter market. It is hoped that the joint venture will lead to the production of AgustaWestland helicopters in Brazil to be marketed for both commercial and military use in Brazil and Latin America.
According to the companies, preliminary studies by both Embraer and AgustaWestland ‘show strong market potential for twin engine, medium lift helicopters, especially to meet the requirements of the offshore oil and gas market’. Other key market sectors, such as executive transport and military, ‘show promising potential as well’.
Frederico Fleury Curado, Embraer president and CEO, said: ‘This is an important step for Embraer as we continue expanding our business. We are certain that the combined skills and competences of Embraer and AgustaWestland will create great value for customers in the region.’
Bruno Spagnolini, CEO, AgustaWestland, added: ‘We are pleased to have signed this MoU with Embraer and look forward to working with them to establish a joint-venture company in Brazil to manufacture and market helicopters. Brazil is an important market for AgustaWestland and we believe having an industrial presence in this country will help us to further grow our business in one of the world’s fastest growing markets.’
The companies aim at establishing the joint-venture within a few months once a final agreement has been reached and the relevant approvals have been obtained.
