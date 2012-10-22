Elbit Systems wins Apache processor award
Elbit Systems of America has announced that it has been awarded a contract by Boeing to redesign and upgrade the Apache Block III AH-64D mission processor. The work for the $17.5 million contract will be performed over a five-year period.
Elbit Systems of America originally designed and developed the Block III mission processor in partnership with parent company Elbit Systems. The processor provides the aircraft with an open-system computing architecture that can easily integrate with current and emerging next generation technologies.
According to the company, the new configuration will provide both performance and technology improvements and solutions for component obsolescence. It will provide the Apache Block III avionics and mission equipment with the ability to perform sophisticated ‘networking’ and on-board computing tasks and will allow the Apache Block III aircraft to more easily accommodate emerging capabilities.
Elbit Systems of America president and CEO, Raanan Horowitz, said: ‘The Elbit Systems of America mission processor lies at the heart of the Apache Block III attack helicopter and provides Boeing and its US Army customer unparalleled computing power and capabilities. The refresh and upgrade programme will ensure that the Apache takes advantage of the latest processing technology available. We are pleased to be a part of this important programme and look forward to working closely with both Boeing and the US Army to provide continued technological dominance to the warfighter.’
