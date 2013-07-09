EC225 fix approved by EASA

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has approved Eurocopter’s interim fix to the main gearbox (MGB) problem that has grounded the North Sea EC225 fleet since October.

In an airworthiness directive issued on 9 July, EASA outlined the measures that will need to be carried out by operators of AS332 and EC225 helicopters to allow them to be fully returned to service.

The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority has agreed the aircraft can fly again once the directive is met.

Eurocopter described the development as a 'major milestone' to ensure that the first EC225s of the suspended fleet can be ready