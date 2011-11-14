Dubai Airshow 2011: New blades hold key to improved Chinook performance
Boeing is working on improving the performance of the CH-47 Chinook with an upgrade to the rotor blades.
The company hopes that the blades, which have been under development for several years, will be available to customers in 2014. A picture of the blades shown to reporters at the Dubai Airshow on a test rig revealed bare similarities to the BERP blades used on the AW101 helicopter built by AgustaWestland.
Boeing officials would not be drawn on details of the new blades, but Tommy Dunehew, VP of business development at Boeing's mobility division, said that the blades would improve the
