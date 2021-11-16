Dubai Air Show 2021: Kuwaiti H225M problems are resolved, says Airbus

Airbus exhibited an H225M helicopter with Kuwait Air Force markings during the Dubai Airshow 2021. (Photo: Leonid Nersisyan)

Airbus says that technical problems with Kuwait-bound H225Ms, identified in early 2020, have been overcome.

One of the overlooked but significant aircraft on static display at the Dubai Airshow 2021 was the H225M multirole helicopter for the Kuwait Air Force.

The fact that this helicopter was exhibited in Kuwaiti insignia was a strong indication that past difficulties surrounding the 30-aircraft procurement programme have been overcome.

Deliveries had been halted in February 2020 after technical faults were discovered on two H225Ms. The Kuwaiti MoD subsequently assembled a committee to study these problems and to determine whether they were likely to recur.

In conversation with Shephard, an Airbus representative declined to go into detail about those issues but noted that deliveries under the 2016 contract are back on track, adding that the H225Ms have already flown 1,000h with the Kuwait Air Force.

Under the existing contract, the Kuwait Air Force will receive 24 helicopters with the remaining six for the Kuwait National Guard, at a cost of about €1.1 billion ($1.25 billion).

The H225M is a long-range multirole helicopter carrying of two pilots and up to 28 troops, with power from two Turboméca Makila 2A1 turboshaft engines.

The helicopter has a maximum take-off weight of 11,200kg, a cruising speed of 141kt and a range of 909km, according to Shephard Defence Insight data.

Optional armament includes 2.75-inch (70mm) unguided rockets and a pair of AM39 Exocet anti-ship missiles.