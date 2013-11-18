To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Dubai 2013: Boeing finally receives AH-6i contract

18th November 2013 - 11:45 GMT | by Tony Skinner in Dubai

Boeing has secured a production contract for 24 AH-6i light attack helicopters understood to be for Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the Dubai Air Show, Boeing’s general manager for vertical lift Leanne Caret read a carefully worded statement that revealed the company had received an FMS contract from the US government for deliveries to ‘an international customer’.

Saudi Arabia first showed its interest in the aircraft in 2010 when a multi-billion dollar defence package was announced that also included AH-64, UH-60M and MD530F helicopters. A notification at the time revealed that the kingdom was looking to purchase 36 AH-6is.

In October, Boeing

