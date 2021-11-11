To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Czechs to receive Viper training device

11th November 2021 - 17:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter. (Photo: USMC/Cpl Jered Stone)

FMS contract modification for Czech Republic covers one training device for the AH-1Z helicopter.

Bell Textron is to produce and deliver to the Czech Republic a single flight training device for the AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter, the DoD announced on 10 November.

A $18.64 million FMS contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command also includes in-country installation and three months of interim support for the government of the Czech Republic.

Work will be performed at three US locations for completion in December 2023.

Four AH-1Zs will be provided to the Czech Republic under a $272 million deal, announced in September 2020, which also includes eight UH-1Y Venom helicopters.

It takes around 2 years to build an AH-1Z, according to Shephard Defence Insight, so the first helicopter is likely to be ready in August or September 2022.

