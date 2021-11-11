Czechs to receive Viper training device

AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter. (Photo: USMC/Cpl Jered Stone)

FMS contract modification for Czech Republic covers one training device for the AH-1Z helicopter.

Bell Textron is to produce and deliver to the Czech Republic a single flight training device for the AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter, the DoD announced on 10 November.

A $18.64 million FMS contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command also includes in-country installation and three months of interim support for the government of the Czech Republic.

Work will be performed at three US locations for completion in December 2023.

Four AH-1Zs will be provided to the Czech Republic under a $272 million deal, announced in September 2020, which also includes eight UH-1Y Venom helicopters.

It takes around 2 years to build an AH-1Z, according to Shephard Defence Insight, so the first helicopter is likely to be ready in August or September 2022.