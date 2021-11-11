Czechs to receive Viper training device

Philippines welcomes final five Black Hawks
Delivery of five S-70i helicopters to the Philippines marks the completion of a 16-aircraft order.
Bell Textron is to produce and deliver to the Czech Republic a single flight training device for the AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter, the DoD announced on 10 November.
A $18.64 million FMS contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command also includes in-country installation and three months of interim support for the government of the Czech Republic.
Work will be performed at three US locations for completion in December 2023.
Four AH-1Zs will be provided to the Czech Republic under a $272 million deal, announced in September 2020, which also includes eight UH-1Y Venom helicopters.
It takes around 2 years to build an AH-1Z, according to Shephard Defence Insight, so the first helicopter is likely to be ready in August or September 2022.
