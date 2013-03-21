Colombia's new S-70i Black Hawks inducted
Sikorsky has announced that the five new S-70i Black Hawk multi-mission helicopters delivered to the Colombian Army have been formally inducted into the force. The aircraft were accepted during an 11 February ceremony in Tolemaida attended by Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and Defense Minister Juan Carlos Pinzon.
Colombia is the first South American country to buy the S-70i Black Hawk helicopter variant from Sikorsky. The five aircraft were custom-equipped for the special forces of the Colombian Army's Air Assault Division.
The aircraft have been fitted with a digital cockpit and advanced avionics, including a dual GPS/INS system with digital map that provides accurate navigation and enhanced situational awareness.
A team of Colombian pilots and maintainers received extensive training from Sikorsky to become familiar with the S-70i in the US before flying the five aircraft to the Army Special Operation Aviation Military base in Tolemaida, where they arrived on 30 January following 10 days of flight. The team also graduated instructor pilots and maintainers to train others in their unit.
The five S-70i aircraft join a fleet of 96 UH-60L helicopters operated by the Colombian National Police, Colombian Air Force, and Colombian Army --accounting for the world's fourth-largest Black Hawk fleet.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Germany to send WS-61 Westland Sea King helicopters to Ukraine
Germany has committed to sending Ukraine six of its 21 retiring WS-61 Westland Sea King multirole, amphibious helicopters.
-
Boeing secures $271 million to advance modernisation of US Special Operations' MH-47G Chinook
Boeing has clinched a major contract modification to further its backing of the US Special Operations Command’s MH-47G Chinook aircraft modernisation effort.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: South Korean homegrown helicopters make international debut
Two KAI helicopters, the KUH-1E utility helicopter and the Light Attack Helicopter (LAH), have taken centre stage at the Dubai Airshow 2023.
-
Italian Navy receives final NH90 helicopter
The Italian Navy now boasts a fleet of 56 NH90 helicopters comprising 46 SH-90As and 10 MH-90As.
-
Argentina seeks AW109 and CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
-
DSEI 2023: Lockheed to produce about 40% of Black Hawks on UK soil if it wins NMH contest
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.