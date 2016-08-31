To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Cobras over Sirte – AH-1Ws enter the conflict

31st August 2016 - 16:16 GMT | by Babak Taghvaee in Ankara

RSS

In an echo of the role British Apache attack helicopters played in the 2011 intervention in Libya, US Marine Corps (USMC) AH-1W Cobras have entered the fray against Daesh insurgents in Sirte.

The US has been conducting precision air strikes against Daesh targets since 1 August at the request of the Libyan Government of National Accord.

Operation Odyssey Lightning has seen AV-8B Harrier IIs strike targets across Sirte, supported by AH-1Ws deployed with the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 264 (VMM-264), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, from the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (ARG).

MV-22B

On the first night of operation, a

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Babak Taghvaee

Author

Babak Taghvaee

Babak Taghvaee is a Shephard special correspondent.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us