Cobras over Sirte – AH-1Ws enter the conflict

In an echo of the role British Apache attack helicopters played in the 2011 intervention in Libya, US Marine Corps (USMC) AH-1W Cobras have entered the fray against Daesh insurgents in Sirte.

The US has been conducting precision air strikes against Daesh targets since 1 August at the request of the Libyan Government of National Accord.

Operation Odyssey Lightning has seen AV-8B Harrier IIs strike targets across Sirte, supported by AH-1Ws deployed with the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 264 (VMM-264), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, from the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (ARG).

On the first night of operation, a