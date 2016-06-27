Ch-47 Rear Crew Trainer makes progress
Bluedrop’s fuselage has been integrated with Boeing’s cockpit training simulator system, marking a major milestone in the development of the CH-47 Chinook helicopter Rear Crew Trainer, Bluedrop announced on 23 June.
The fuselage forms part of a 42ft long Chinook mock-up built by Bluedrop and installed at its training and simulation facility in Halifax, Canada.
Development of the trainer began in 2015 under licence and funding from Boeing. Boeing is providing engineering support for the development phase and will support sales and marketing of the trainer once complete.
The untethered (or wireless) virtual reality training system - together with Boeing's existing cockpit training device - is being designed for fully-interactive and mission-scenario training.
The integration and testing process will culminate in a full demonstration of the stand-alone trainer by year end. Final delivery of the trainer to Boeing is anticipated in early 2017.
Jean-Claude Siew, vice president of technology and simulation at Bluedrop, said: ‘This major milestone would not have been reached without the full commitment of Boeing’s engineering group. The combined efforts and expertise led to the design of the most innovative solution integrating virtual reality and real time simulation.’
