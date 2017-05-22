Z-19E undertakes maiden flight
China’s Z-19E armed helicopter has successfully completed its maiden flight in Harbin in northeast China's Heilongjiang province, the China Ministry of National Defense announced on 18 May.
The aircraft carried out hovering manoeuvres, close ground-effect manoeuvring and low passes above the airport to demonstrate its performance.
Developed by Aviation Industry Corporation of China Harbin Aircraft Industry, the export-oriented model aims to meet the requirements of the international military market.
The helicopter features a tandem dual-seat cabin layout that provides both pilots in the front and back with a wide horizon. With a maximum take-off weight of 4,250kg, the Z-19E is designed to attack tanks, armed vehicles and other targets on the ground, providing direct fire support to ground troops. The aircraft can also fly at a very low altitude and fly as part of a convoy of helicopters.
