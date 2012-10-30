ChAMPS delivered to Royal Netherlands Air Force

Terma and the National Aerospace Laboratory (NLR) have delivered the Chinook ACMS Mission Planning System (ChAMPS) to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) following the final customer acceptance test on 11 October. The test was a success, and ChAMPS is now ready to deploy with the RNLAF air fleet.

ChAMPS was developed by Terma in collaboration with NLR, and the delivery of the system completes a two-year development phase. The system is designed to enable Chinook crew to load data such as navigation, communication, and digital maps to the Portable Flight Planning Software (PFPS) memory card when planning their mission. The memory card is read by the Advanced Cockpit Management System, and any updates made in-flight can be downloaded to the memory card and transferred back to the PFPS using ChAMPS.



According to Terma, the data generated by the Mission Planning System and fed into the flight computers is truly ‘mission critical’ as the pilots and crew will rely upon the correctness of the data for their safety and the safety of their aircraft.



Terma was responsible for the PCMCIA memory card loading, the system testing, verification and validation, and for the training of the flight crews in the use of the new integrated tool.



The RNLAF recently procured six Chinook CH-47F helicopters to augment the current CH-47D aircraft already in service.