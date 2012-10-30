ChAMPS delivered to Royal Netherlands Air Force
Terma and the National Aerospace Laboratory (NLR) have delivered the Chinook ACMS Mission Planning System (ChAMPS) to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) following the final customer acceptance test on 11 October. The test was a success, and ChAMPS is now ready to deploy with the RNLAF air fleet.
ChAMPS was developed by Terma in collaboration with NLR, and the delivery of the system completes a two-year development phase. The system is designed to enable Chinook crew to load data such as navigation, communication, and digital maps to the Portable Flight Planning Software (PFPS) memory card when planning their mission. The memory card is read by the Advanced Cockpit Management System, and any updates made in-flight can be downloaded to the memory card and transferred back to the PFPS using ChAMPS.
According to Terma, the data generated by the Mission Planning System and fed into the flight computers is truly ‘mission critical’ as the pilots and crew will rely upon the correctness of the data for their safety and the safety of their aircraft.
Terma was responsible for the PCMCIA memory card loading, the system testing, verification and validation, and for the training of the flight crews in the use of the new integrated tool.
The RNLAF recently procured six Chinook CH-47F helicopters to augment the current CH-47D aircraft already in service.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Germany to send WS-61 Westland Sea King helicopters to Ukraine
Germany has committed to sending Ukraine six of its 21 retiring WS-61 Westland Sea King multirole, amphibious helicopters.
-
Boeing secures $271 million to advance modernisation of US Special Operations' MH-47G Chinook
Boeing has clinched a major contract modification to further its backing of the US Special Operations Command’s MH-47G Chinook aircraft modernisation effort.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: South Korean homegrown helicopters make international debut
Two KAI helicopters, the KUH-1E utility helicopter and the Light Attack Helicopter (LAH), have taken centre stage at the Dubai Airshow 2023.
-
Italian Navy receives final NH90 helicopter
The Italian Navy now boasts a fleet of 56 NH90 helicopters comprising 46 SH-90As and 10 MH-90As.
-
Argentina seeks AW109 and CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
-
DSEI 2023: Lockheed to produce about 40% of Black Hawks on UK soil if it wins NMH contest
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.