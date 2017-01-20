CH-53K experiences engine heat issues

Engine heating issues appear to be the major lesson of the Director, Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E) FY2016 annual report for the CH-53K programme.

The Heavy Lift Replacement Program, from the CH-53E to the K-version, saw the CH-53K successfully complete initial operational testing by the US Marine Corps in October 2016. Two months previously four engineering development model (EMD) aircraft took their first flight.

However, hot temperature issues within the number two engine bay are causing delays to the programme as solutions wait to be found.

On assessment, issues surrounding the number two engine bay centred on its high temperatures which