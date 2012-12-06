To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

CH-47F to join IAF fleet

6th December 2012 - 10:24 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi

India has confirmed its purchase of 15 Boeing CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopters for the Indian Air Force (IAF), sealing the fate of the Russian Mi-26T.

Both the helicopters had qualified for technical trials and it is understood the CH-47F scored on lifecycle costs, a vital ingredient in all request for proposals released by India.

‘The cost of the contract will depend upon the outcome of the contract negotiation with the L1 vendor [lowest bidder], which has not yet concluded,’ defence minister AK Antony announced in parliament on 5 December.

The field evaluation trials for the CH-47F helicopters conducted by the

