CH-47F to join IAF fleet
India has confirmed its purchase of 15 Boeing CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopters for the Indian Air Force (IAF), sealing the fate of the Russian Mi-26T.
Both the helicopters had qualified for technical trials and it is understood the CH-47F scored on lifecycle costs, a vital ingredient in all request for proposals released by India.
‘The cost of the contract will depend upon the outcome of the contract negotiation with the L1 vendor [lowest bidder], which has not yet concluded,’ defence minister AK Antony announced in parliament on 5 December.
The field evaluation trials for the CH-47F helicopters conducted by the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Germany to send WS-61 Westland Sea King helicopters to Ukraine
Germany has committed to sending Ukraine six of its 21 retiring WS-61 Westland Sea King multirole, amphibious helicopters.
-
Boeing secures $271 million to advance modernisation of US Special Operations' MH-47G Chinook
Boeing has clinched a major contract modification to further its backing of the US Special Operations Command’s MH-47G Chinook aircraft modernisation effort.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: South Korean homegrown helicopters make international debut
Two KAI helicopters, the KUH-1E utility helicopter and the Light Attack Helicopter (LAH), have taken centre stage at the Dubai Airshow 2023.
-
Italian Navy receives final NH90 helicopter
The Italian Navy now boasts a fleet of 56 NH90 helicopters comprising 46 SH-90As and 10 MH-90As.
-
Argentina seeks AW109 and CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
-
DSEI 2023: Lockheed to produce about 40% of Black Hawks on UK soil if it wins NMH contest
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.