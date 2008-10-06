Boeing Submits Proposal for Special Operations Forces Support Activity

The Boeing Company on Oct. 1 submitted a comprehensive proposal in response to U.S. Special Operations Command's (USSOCOM) Request for Proposals for the $5 billion Special Operations Forces Support Activity (SOFSA) contract. Boeing and teammate CSC will bring innovation through proven leadership in Lean manufacturing; maintenance and repairs; supply chain and asset management; and information technology to improve processes and systems within SOFSA.

"Our team is bringing together tremendous capabilities that exist within our companies to support the SOF warfighter," said Dennis Muilenburg, president, Global Services & Support. "Our proven success in improving processes in both the technical and human aspects of sustaining customer readiness is something no other team can match."

SOFSA is a 10-year program that provides comprehensive logistics support services to ensure that the readiness requirements of the SOF warfighter are met. It includes support of virtually any product or item unique to the SOF. The Boeing team's proposal firmly supports USSOCOM's goal of providing outstanding support to SOF personnel.

"A successful win will expand Boeing's footprint into its new and strategically significant services market," said Muilenburg. Boeing formed a new Defense & Government Services division in September to enter the estimated $400 billion un-awarded services market.

"The combined technical, integration and sustainment strengths of our team will deliver improved performance and efficiencies to the special operations warrior," said James W. Sheaffer, president of CSC's North American Public Sector line of business. "Our team will bring SOFSA new capabilities that offer enhanced performance while establishing cost-saving efficiencies for operations."

Boeing already provides USSOCOM with the majority of its rotary wing fleet, including the MH-47G Chinook, AH-6 Little Bird, CV-22 Osprey and A160 Hummingbird platforms. CSC provides experience in ground support and logistics systems. CSC offers world-class business systems and is the logistics information system provider for the U.S. Army.

