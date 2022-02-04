Black Hawks help Croatian shift to Western equipment

Two US-donated Black Hawk helicopters have been airlifted to Croatia. (Photo: Croatian MoD)

The first pair of UH-60M Black Hawks has been airlifted from the US to Croatia, with two more on order.

Two UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters donated by the US to Croatia have finally arrived in Zagreb via USAF C-17 airlifter, almost two years later than originally planned.

The Croatian MoD added in a 3 February statement that it is buying two more UH-60Ms. In October 2019, the US State Department approved an estimated $115 million FMS for two helicopters.

Adm Robert Hranj, Chief of General Staff in the Croatian Armed Forces, said that the two donated Black Hawks helicopters will reach IOC ‘in the next two to three months’ and FOC by the end of 2022, following a formal handover process and the final stage of pilot training.

Speaking on 3 February in a ceremony at Zagreb International Airport to welcome the two helicopters, Croatian defence minister Mario Banožić said that the procurement of UH-60Ms is just one step ‘in the transition to Western technology’.

Croatia intends to use two of the four Black Hawks as utility helicopters for missions such as casualty evacuation, search and rescue, troop transport and airborne assault.

The other pair will enter service with Croatian airborne SOF special forces air team, said Hranj.