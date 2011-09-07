Bell Helicopter gives V-22 demonstration

Bell Helicopter, a Textron Inc. company, today celebrated its long standing partnership with the Canadian Department of National Defense (DND) during a ceremony at the company's Mirabel, Canada facilities.

Members from the Canadian Forces were on hand to be recognized and thanked by Bell Helicopter leadership for their continued dedication to defending national security and their support of the aerospace and defense industry.

"The Canadian Forces began flying Bell Helicopter products more than 40 years ago, Bell Helicopter is proud of that heritage and is committed to further developing our relationship in support of the DND mission," said Barry Kohler, President Bell Helicopter Canada. "We look forward to building upon our commitment and solidifying our position as a partner of choice for the Canadian Government."

As part of the ceremony, Bell Helicopter featured its revolutionary tiltrotor technology via demonstration flights and static displays of the Bell-Boeing V-22 Osprey. Additional aircraft were on static display, including the Canadian Forces CH-146 Griffon and the Bell 429.

Also participating in the event was Textron Systems, displaying the Aerosonde, a lightweight unmanned aircraft system (UAS), which can be launched using a catapult system or from the top of a fast-moving ground vehicle.

Recently Bell Helicopter and the Canadian Government signed an agreement to support the Canadian Forces CH-146 Griffon Fleet under the 10-year, Optimized Weapon System Support contract.

"Bell Helicopter will continue to support the men and women of the Canadian Forces, providing them with superior products and services both now and well into the future," said Kohler.

Source: Bell Helicopter