Bell 212 flies with RoadRunner AFI

Astronautics' AFI 4700 RoadRunner electronic flight instrument (EFI) has flown onboard a Bell 212 helicopter during a demonstration flight with the Colombian National Police, the company announced on 24 May.

The AFI 4700 RoadRunner EFI is designed as a drop-in replacement for attitude direction and horizontal situation indicator instruments. The system displays terrain awareness, traffic, weather, and synthetic vision, and offers enhanced safety and minimised installation downtime.

The system will remain installed on the Bell 212 while the Colombian National Police continues evaluation flights with the Colombian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

