RAN MRH-90 in VERTREP exercise

An Australian MRH-90 helicopter has conducted Vertical Replenishment (VERTREP) operations with a US Navy amphibious transport dock during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2016, the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) announced on 28 July.

The helicopter transported 28 pallets from the underway replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock to USS San Diego, as part of a wider VERTREP exercise with two US Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopters. More than 100 pallets were moved in total.

The Australian MRH-90 was embarked on HMAS Canberra from 808 Squadron.

The VERTREP was carried out at the same time as a replenishment at sea-liquid or ‘underway replenishment’ of HMAS Canberra. During the VERTREP, HMAS Canberra also received two US Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters while USS America launched her embarked CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters.

HMAS Canberra, USS San Diego and amphibious assault ship USS America are part of Task Group 176.1 in RIMPAC 2016.

The exercise gave all participants the opportunity to put training practices to the test in a dynamic environment, and to see how their counterparts carry out procedures.

RIMPAC is the world's largest international maritime exercise. The exercise is the first major international engagement for the RAN’s Landing Helicopter Dock, MH-60R Seahawk and MRH-90 helicopters.