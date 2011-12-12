Australia to buy extra Chinooks

The Australian Department of Defence has announced it is to purchase two more Delta-model Chinooks to bolster its fleet.

The announcement was made on 12 December by Minister for Defence Stephen Smith who said the additional aircraft would: 'Reduce pressure on the training and maintenance schedule for the ADF Chinook fleet resulting in enhanced support to the two Chinook’s currently deployed to the Middle East Area of Operations (MEAO).'

The extra aircraft, which are being sourced from the US, will bring the Australian Army's CH-47D Chinook fleet to seven. The fleet has come under strain following the loss of one