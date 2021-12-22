Aussie Hellfire Romeo order makes progress

NAVAIR orders more Thrashers
Leonardo Helicopters is to supply Lot III production TH-73A aircraft for the Advanced Helicopter Training System programme
The Australian Army is on track to receive up to 800 AGM-114R II Hellfire Romeo missiles and related equipment from Lockheed Martin, after the US State Department approved a potential FMS deal worth up to $800 million.
The proposed deal include spare parts, engineering and logistics services, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) noted on 20 December.
‘This proposed sale will improve Australia’s capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing the Australian Army’s armed reconnaissance and anti-tank warfare mission capabilities,’ the DSCA added.
The Hellfire family of air-to-ground missiles provides attack helicopters (such as the AH-64E Apache previously requested by Australia under the FMS programme) and UAVs with point-target precision strike capability to defeat heavy, advanced armour, individual hard point and non-traditional targets.
Hellfire Romeo uses a semi-active laser homing guidance system and a K-charge multipurpose warhead to engage targets that previously required multiple Hellfire variants.
A new order from NAVAIR will see extra support for UH-1Y and AH-1Z programmes in progress for the USMC, Bahrain and the Czech Republic.
The RAF's Chinook earned its reputation as a lifesaver among British troops during the conflict in Afghanistan.
Poland is to double its S-70i Black Hawk Special Forces fleet.
The UK MoD is still to decide on the exact number of aircraft to order under the New Medium Helicopter programme — but there is little room for delay.
Plans in Turkey to deploy a navalised version of the T129 ATAK helicopter aboard the future amphibious assault ship Anadolu appear to have been shelved in favour of the AH-1W SuperCobra.