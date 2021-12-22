Aussie Hellfire Romeo order makes progress

US Army soldiers load an AGM-114 Hellfire missile on an AH-64E Apache helicopter. (Photo: US Army)

Potential platforms for the AGM-114R II missile include the AH-64E Apache.

The Australian Army is on track to receive up to 800 AGM-114R II Hellfire Romeo missiles and related equipment from Lockheed Martin, after the US State Department approved a potential FMS deal worth up to $800 million.

The proposed deal include spare parts, engineering and logistics services, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) noted on 20 December.

‘This proposed sale will improve Australia’s capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing the Australian Army’s armed reconnaissance and anti-tank warfare mission capabilities,’ the DSCA added.

The Hellfire family of air-to-ground missiles provides attack helicopters (such as the AH-64E Apache previously requested by Australia under the FMS programme) and UAVs with point-target precision strike capability to defeat heavy, advanced armour, individual hard point and non-traditional targets.

Hellfire Romeo uses a semi-active laser homing guidance system and a K-charge multipurpose warhead to engage targets that previously required multiple Hellfire variants.