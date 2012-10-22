AUSA 2012: APKWS is prepared for life at sea

The US Navy is preparing to send the BAE Systems-made Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) to sea, it has emerged.

A Rapid Deployment Capability (RDC) effort is underway by Naval Air Systems Command's PMA-242 office to fit the system to the MH-60S. The project comes on top of plans to also fit the weapon to the MQ-8 Fire Scout unmanned helicopter.



The plan is to give a carrier-based MH-60S a light strike capability against threats such as small boats. The weapon will be fired from a digital 19-round rocket pod, this will give the navy the opportunity to mix