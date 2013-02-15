ATK to produce rocket motors for AIM-9P Sidewinder
ATK will produce rocket motors for the AIM-9P Sidewinder under a new contract worth $17 million announced on 12 February. The motors will be used for Sidewinders developed within the US foreign military sales programme.
The AIM-9 Sidewinder is a supersonic, heat-seeking air-to-air missile used by a variety of fixed-wing combat aircraft and attack helicopters.
A number of US allies, including various NATO countries, still use the weapon, and according to the company, many international inventories of the AIM-9P Sidewinder are aging beyond the missile’s period of expected use in service. By re-starting the AIM-9P rocket motor production line, ATK and the US Air Force will provide international partners the ability to update and extend the service life of their defence systems, while avoiding substantial financial investments in new missiles and aircraft.
Jerry Brode, tactical propulsion market segment director at ATK’s Missile Products division, said: ‘ATK is proud to re-start production of the AIM-9P rocket motor to support the needs of our FMS customers. This rocket motor has a significant history with ATK and has maintained a long-standing position within our portfolio of tactical Sidewinder and air-to-air rocket motor production lines.’
Cary Ralston, vice president and general manager of the Missile Products division within ATK’s Defense Group, added: ‘ATK is committed to the ongoing success of our international allies," said “We are honoured to provide our customers around the globe with an affordable and efficient solution to reinvigorate and sustain the service life of their missile defence systems.’
