To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • US seeks to approve F-16 sale to Argentina to trump Chinese JF-17 offer

US seeks to approve F-16 sale to Argentina to trump Chinese JF-17 offer

10th August 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The Tejas include British-manufactured components, and thus the jet’s export is subject to UK approval. (Photo: Pakistan Air Force)

Argentina is evaluating choices including second-hand F-16 fighters from Denmark and Chengdu JF-17 Thunder Block III fighters offered by China. The potential deals come as the South American country seeks to replace its outdated aircraft, navigating obstacles such as arms embargoes, international partnerships and geopolitical considerations.

Argentina has inched closer to getting its hands on modern combat aircraft following several attempts, after facing financial problems and sanctions.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has recently notified Congress to approve the sale of 38 former Danish F-16 fighter jets and four P-3 Orion maritime patrol aircraft from Norway.

The sales are valued at about $338 million and $108 million for the F-16s and P-3s, respectively.

The Royal Danish Air Force’s F-16s are from two batches, with up to six Block 10s and up to 32 Block 15 variants.

Although an older version of the fourth-generation fighter, the F-16s

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us