To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Apache sensor marks one million hours of flight

9th August 2013 - 10:20 GMT | by Jonathan Tringham in London

RSS

Lockheed Martin’s Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (M-TADS/PNVS) system for the AH-64D Apache has completed one million hours of flight-time, the company announced. 

Speaking to journalists, David Belvin, director of Apache programmes for Lockheed Martin, said the M-TADS/PNVS system had achieved the milestone over a period of eight years of ‘rigorous’ use.  

‘These hours were accumulated during combat missions flown by US Army Apache pilots. The systems were installed in 2005 and first used over Iraq, then Afghanistan. Eight years later we’ve hit one million hours,’ said Belvin. 

According to Lt Col Steve Van

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Jonathan Tringham

Author

Jonathan Tringham

Jonathan Tringham is a former Shephard staff reporter based in the UK. Jonathan worked in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us