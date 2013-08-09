Apache sensor marks one million hours of flight

Lockheed Martin’s Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (M-TADS/PNVS) system for the AH-64D Apache has completed one million hours of flight-time, the company announced.

Speaking to journalists, David Belvin, director of Apache programmes for Lockheed Martin, said the M-TADS/PNVS system had achieved the milestone over a period of eight years of ‘rigorous’ use.

‘These hours were accumulated during combat missions flown by US Army Apache pilots. The systems were installed in 2005 and first used over Iraq, then Afghanistan. Eight years later we’ve hit one million hours,’ said Belvin.

According to Lt Col Steve Van