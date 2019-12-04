Airbus Helicopters signs Tiger support agreement

Airbus Helicopters has secured a ten-year tri-lateral Global Support Contract with OCCAR for Tiger helicopters in service in the French, German and Spanish armies.

The agreement covers Tiger readiness and supportability, including continuous improvement and obsolescence treatment, repair and spares capabilities, and provides for the individual needs of each customer in line with their operational and deployment scenarios.

Bruno Even, CEO, Airbus Helicopters, said: ‘We are proud to be providing long term and additional support to Tigers, especially when some of those Tigers are continuously deployed in important operational theatres. This contract allows our customers to reliably plan their support activities for the next decade.’

