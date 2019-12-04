To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Airbus Helicopters signs Tiger support agreement

4th December 2019 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Airbus Helicopters has secured a ten-year tri-lateral Global Support Contract with OCCAR for Tiger helicopters in service in the French, German and Spanish armies.

The agreement covers Tiger readiness and supportability, including continuous improvement and obsolescence treatment, repair and spares capabilities, and provides for the individual needs of each customer in line with their operational and deployment scenarios.

Bruno Even, CEO, Airbus Helicopters, said: ‘We are proud to be providing long term and additional support to Tigers, especially when some of those Tigers are continuously deployed in important operational theatres. This contract allows our customers to reliably plan their support activities for the next decade.’

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Tiger

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us