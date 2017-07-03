Airbus H145 gets increased payload capacity

Airbus Helicopters is offering its H145 twin-engine light utility helicopter with Alternate Gross Weight (AGW) of 3,800kg, the company announced on 28 June.

The optional increase of the AWG will allow operators to take off with up to 100kg more useful load. This will bring additional benefit especially for law enforcement, para-public or military missions offering the possibility to carry more fuel, mission equipment or passengers.

The AGW of 3,800kg is linked to a temporary restricted flight envelope until 100kg of fuel are consumed after approximately 20 minutes. It requires a logging of AGW times with a slight impact on direct maintenance costs. The AGW does not apply to Cat A flights where performance with one engine inoperative is relevant.

Axel Humpert, head of H145 Programme, Airbus Helicopters, said: ‘Since the entry-in-service of the new H145 in 2014 Airbus Helicopters has continued its efforts to improve the power and performance of the aircraft according to our customers’ needs. The new AGW of 3,800kg is a significant increase for a light-twin helicopter and offers real added value for H145 operators’.

