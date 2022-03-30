Poland holds off on buying new attack helicopters pending state security assessment

Boeing and Airbus join hands on Chinook for revived German heavy-lift requirement
An MoU between Boeing and Airbus Helicopters would see the latter company support the former’s offer of the CH-47 Chinook to replace CH-53G heavy-lift helicopters …
A new state security assessment stands in the way of Poland launching the Kruk attack helicopter programme’s public procurement phase, which is expected to lead to consideration of industry offers to replace legacy Mi-24 aircraft.
Budget difficulties and reprioritising other programmes have often delayed the effort, but the latest approach hints at a way forward and could be aided by Poland’s new national defence law that introduces an increase in defence spending to 3% of GDP in 2023.
When the public procurement will be launched, how many aircraft are under consideration, and a date for awarding a production contract to a chosen
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
An MoU between Boeing and Airbus Helicopters would see the latter company support the former’s offer of the CH-47 Chinook to replace CH-53G heavy-lift helicopters …
General Electric has begun tests of the first T901-GE-900 engine that will equip US Army helicopters.
After a competitive tender, Rheinmetall Aviation Services won a contract to provide maintenance for 66 CH-53G helicopters operated by the German Air Force at bases in Laupheim and Holzdorf-Schönewalde.
Since 2012, there has been speculation regarding Algeria’s order of 42 Russian-made Mi-28NE attack helicopters and the timeline for the deliveries. How many has it received, and will recently imposed Western sanctions on Russian arms imports affect Algerian helicopter procurement planning?
Upgraded AH-64E v6 Apache Guardian attack helicopters have arrived at Camp Humphreys in South Korea.
A potential addition to a 2014 FMS deal would see Honeywell provide extra T55-GA-714A engines for Hellenic Army CH-47D helicopters.