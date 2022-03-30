To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Poland holds off on buying new attack helicopters pending state security assessment

30th March 2022 - 13:15 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

RSS

Poland's new defence law includes a provision to expand its armed forces to 250,000 personnel. (Photo: Polish Ministry of National Defence)

Launch of a public procurement to acquire new attack helicopters could be on the way for Poland.

A new state security assessment stands in the way of Poland launching the Kruk attack helicopter programme’s public procurement phase, which is expected to lead to consideration of industry offers to replace legacy Mi-24 aircraft.

Budget difficulties and reprioritising other programmes have often delayed the effort, but the latest approach hints at a way forward and could be aided by Poland’s new national defence law that introduces an increase in defence spending to 3% of GDP in 2023. 

When the public procurement will be launched, how many aircraft are under consideration, and a date for awarding a production contract to a chosen

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us