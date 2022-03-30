Poland holds off on buying new attack helicopters pending state security assessment

A new state security assessment stands in the way of Poland launching the Kruk attack helicopter programme’s public procurement phase, which is expected to lead to consideration of industry offers to replace legacy Mi-24 aircraft.

Budget difficulties and reprioritising other programmes have often delayed the effort, but the latest approach hints at a way forward and could be aided by Poland’s new national defence law that introduces an increase in defence spending to 3% of GDP in 2023.

When the public procurement will be launched, how many aircraft are under consideration, and a date for awarding a production contract to a chosen