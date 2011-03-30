AgustaWestland expands AW139 training capacity

AgustaWestland, a Finmeccanica company, is pleased to announce the next phase in its growth of AW139 global training and flight simulation capacity, in response to the continuing success of the AW139 and the growing demand for type, recurrent and operational training.

ROTORSIM, a consortium owned equally by CAE and AgustaWestland, a Finmeccanica company, has now signed for a third AW139 full flight simulator (FFS) which will enter service in 2012. The new AW139 FFS will be developed jointly by CAE and AgustaWestland and will be qualified to Level D, the highest qualification for flight simulators.

John Ponsonby, AgustaWestland Senior Vice President Training said "With over 350 AW139s now in service and an order book exceeding 500 aircraft, we are expanding our training capacity to meet the rapid growth in demand by introducing a third ROTORSIM simulator and a programme to establish a number of regionally based training centres."

Partnership arrangements are being finalised with a number of leading rotary wing service organisations to extend AW139 OEM approved training services, commencing in 2011. AW139 Level D Full Flight Simulator capacity will be introduced into a growing network of Regional Training Centres during 2012, supporting type conversion, recurrent and operational role training for all AW139 customers. The new facilities, to be branded as AgustaWestland Authorised Training Centres, will be the only ones approved by AgustaWestland to deliver OEM training services.

Additionally, a new service based on a FTD (Flight Training Device) Level III simulator certified to JAR-FSTD(H) for the AW109 Power light twin helicopter will be available from the 3rd quarter 2011 at AW Training Academy (TA) Sesto Calende Italy, further expanding AgustaWestland's training capacity.

Through the training academies headquartered in Italy, UK and USA, AgustaWestland has a long track record of successfully training both commercial and military pilots and maintainers from all over the world. Training programmes are tailored to meet a customer's individual needs and operational requirements using established analytical processes. Training solutions and services are designed, developed and delivered through the entire lifecycle of the product to meet the demands of long-term operational support. Extensive use is made of multi-media tools and an expanding range of synthetic training devices ranging from e-learning, part-task maintenance and procedures trainers through to full mission and flight simulators.

Equally owned and operated by AgustaWestland and CAE, the ROTORSIM Training Centre, located in Sesto Calende, Italy, was formed in 2001 and became fully operational in 2006. ROTORSIM USA, located in Morristown, New Jersey at the CAE SimuFlite facility, became operational in November 2008.

The AW139 is the only new generation helicopter in its class in service today that fully complies with the latest certification requirements in terms of performance and safety. Its Pratt & Whitney turbines together with a state-of-the-art 5-bladed main rotor provide unequalled performance, even in demanding hot and high conditions at maximum all up mass. The availability of modular role kits allows easy and quick conversion to and from various configurations. To date, orders for over 500 AW139 helicopters have been placed by more than 140 customers from approximately 50 countries to carry out a wide range of missions including offshore transport, law enforcement and homeland security duties, EMS/SAR, utility, fire fighting, VIP/corporate transport, and other government roles.

Source: AgustaWestland

