ADEX 2013: Rockwell Collins to provide HF radios for RoKN helicopters

Rockwell Collins announced at ADEX 2013 on 29 October that its HF-9000 high-frequency radio system has been selected by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) for the Republic of Korea Marine Helicopter programme.

The system will be used for voice communication, primarily during navy amphibious missions.

The helicopter is a maritime version of the Surion being developed jointly by Eurocopter and KAI. The new Korea Marine Corps are expected to take delivery of up to 40 of the aircraft to operate from the navy’s Dodko class amphibious ships.

