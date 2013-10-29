To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

ADEX 2013: Rockwell Collins to provide HF radios for RoKN helicopters

29th October 2013 - 00:30 GMT | by Darren Lake in Seoul

Rockwell Collins announced at ADEX 2013 on 29 October that its HF-9000 high-frequency radio system has been selected by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) for the Republic of Korea Marine Helicopter programme.

The system will be used for voice communication, primarily during navy amphibious missions.

The helicopter is a maritime version of the Surion being developed jointly by Eurocopter and KAI. The new Korea Marine Corps are expected to take delivery of up to 40 of the aircraft to operate from the navy’s Dodko class amphibious ships.

‘This contract marks the first time that a Republic of Korea helicopter programme will

