  • What the retirement of the KC-10 Extender means for the US Air Force

What the retirement of the KC-10 Extender means for the US Air Force

27th September 2024 - 10:25 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

A KC-10 Extender being refuelled by another KC-10 over the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo: USAF)

The tanker will be replaced by the KC-46A Pegasus, which is a more capable platform in terms of avionics, but with less payload capacity.

The US Air Force (USAF) has fully divested its remaining fleet of KC-10 Extender after operating the multirole cargo tanker for nearly 45 years. The aircraft will be replaced by the KC-46A Pegasus which is a smaller, lighter platform, with less payload capacity but featuring newer technologies and more modern avionics.

The KC-46A was engineered with a more survivable design for deployment in contested scenarios and has been equipped with several self-protection, defensive and communication features including a radar warning receiver, Large Aircraft IR Countermeasures (LAIRCM), tactical situational awareness and NBC hardening.

Having first entered service with the USAF in 2019, the

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

