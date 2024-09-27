What the retirement of the KC-10 Extender means for the US Air Force
The US Air Force (USAF) has fully divested its remaining fleet of KC-10 Extender after operating the multirole cargo tanker for nearly 45 years. The aircraft will be replaced by the KC-46A Pegasus which is a smaller, lighter platform, with less payload capacity but featuring newer technologies and more modern avionics.
The KC-46A was engineered with a more survivable design for deployment in contested scenarios and has been equipped with several self-protection, defensive and communication features including a radar warning receiver, Large Aircraft IR Countermeasures (LAIRCM), tactical situational awareness and NBC hardening.
Having first entered service with the USAF in 2019, the
