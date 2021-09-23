USN orders Link 16 for Viper and Venom modifications

US orders integrated helmet spares
EFW to provide IHADSS-21 integrated helmet display spare parts for Apache pilots.
Northrop Grumman on 21 September was awarded a $30.92 million firm-price-incentive-fee contract from US Naval Air Systems Command for 25 Link 16 B kits; three Link 16 B kit spares; and two Link
16 flight training device B kits in support of Bell UH-1Y Venom and Bell AH-1Z Viper helicopter modification efforts for the USMC.
This contract also covers Link 16 systems engineering, programme management and logistics support, the DoD announced.
Northrop Grumman is expected to complete the work in September 2023.
Link 16 is the main US and NATO tactical data link. Shephard Defence Insight notes that it supports the exchange of surveillance data, EW data, mission tasking, weapons assignments and control data.
