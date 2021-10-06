To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USMC F-35Bs fly from Japan’s JS Izumo

6th October 2021 - 13:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

A USMC F-35B conducts a vertical landing aboard JS Izumo off the coast of Japan. (Photo: USMC)

The F-35s are the first fixed-wing fighter jets to fly from a Japanese carrier since World War II.

On 3 October, a pair of USMC F-35B fighter jets successfully conducted the first-ever take-offs and landings of the aircraft on the Japanese helicopter carrier JS Izumo.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ship is undergoing modifications to enable F-35B operations.

The USMC jets operated from the ship at the request of Japan.

JMSDF Escort Flotilla One commander RAdm Shukaku Komuta said: ‘This trial has proved that the JS Izumo has the capability to support take-offs and landings of STOVL aircraft at sea, which will allow us to provide an additional option for air defence in the Pacific Ocean …

