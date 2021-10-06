USMC F-35Bs fly from Japan’s JS Izumo

On 3 October, a pair of USMC F-35B fighter jets successfully conducted the first-ever take-offs and landings of the aircraft on the Japanese helicopter carrier JS Izumo.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ship is undergoing modifications to enable F-35B operations.

The USMC jets operated from the ship at the request of Japan.

JMSDF Escort Flotilla One commander RAdm Shukaku Komuta said: ‘This trial has proved that the JS Izumo has the capability to support take-offs and landings of STOVL aircraft at sea, which will allow us to provide an additional option for air defence in the Pacific Ocean …