USMC F-35Bs fly from Japan’s JS Izumo

Saab flight-tests 'magic box' to enable GNSS-denied Gripen operations
New sensor and data fusion system offered to Finland as part of Gripen offer for HX fighter programme, operational capability promised within five years.
On 3 October, a pair of USMC F-35B fighter jets successfully conducted the first-ever take-offs and landings of the aircraft on the Japanese helicopter carrier JS Izumo.
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ship is undergoing modifications to enable F-35B operations.
The USMC jets operated from the ship at the request of Japan.
JMSDF Escort Flotilla One commander RAdm Shukaku Komuta said: ‘This trial has proved that the JS Izumo has the capability to support take-offs and landings of STOVL aircraft at sea, which will allow us to provide an additional option for air defence in the Pacific Ocean …
Northrop Grumman Corporation was awarded a contract to design a platform-agnostic sensor.
Bird Aerosystems announces successful demonstration of its SPREOS DIRCM protection system.
Buenos Aires initially intended to purchase Chinese/Pakistani JF-17 Thunder Block III fighters, but is now analysing five alternative options.
Australia is to replace a Growler lost in an accident three years ago.