Ageing RQ-11 Raven fleets create a global replacement opportunity
The Raven, known as the RQ-11 Raven in US nomenclature, is a family of mini (Group 1), fixed-wing, hand-launched UAVs. Manufactured by AeroVironment (AV), the system was introduced in the early 2020s and first deployed with the US Army, where it was used extensively in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Since its introduction, the drone has been sold worldwide, largely through the American Foreign Military Sales (FMS) scheme. Defence Insight estimates that more than 30 different nations have acquired or operated the drone since its induction, with more than 7,500 units known to have been acquired by military customers.
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