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  • August drone digest: AEVEX solidifies large US loitering munition market share as procurement models shift

August drone digest: AEVEX solidifies large US loitering munition market share as procurement models shift

27th August 2026 - 10:35 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

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The Disruptor is a long-range, Group III UAV designed for ISR and strike missions. It is to be a member of the Phoenix Ghost family (Photo: AEVEX)

AEVEX has strengthened its position in the US loitering munition market with another contract award, solidifying its position as the second-largest supplier of the capability in the US. Elsewhere in August, new and emerging programmes in Sweden and Germany point to a broader shift towards larger, rolling framework agreements for loitering munitions across Europe.

On 20 August 2026, AEVEX announced it had received a US$41 million award to support US government customers in delivering one-way attack (OWA) systems. Defence Insight estimates that more than 300 OWAs will be delivered through this procurement programme

Meanwhile, AEVEX noted that the deal reflects the sustained demand for the company’s uncrewed capabilities. The company’s claim of sustained demand for its products is evident in Defence Insight’s data. Out of the $6.58 billion that the US has spent on procuring loitering munitions to date, 19.5% of that, $1.29 billion, has been awarded to AEVEX. 

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Matty Todhunter

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Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Air Desk Lead & Senior UAV Analyst for Defence Insight. He won …

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