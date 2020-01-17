Raytheon awarded USAF comms terminals work

Save this for later

Raytheon has received a contract action from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center for the force element terminal (FET) development effort.

The $442.2 million cost-plus-incentive-fee undefinitised contract action includes $5.8 million in initial funding.

The contract provides for the design, development, testing, integration and logistical support of a FET system that will transition the B-52 and RC-135 hardened communication terminals from the Military Strategic Tactical Relay satellite communications satellite constellation to the Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite constellation.

The work will be complete by August 2023.