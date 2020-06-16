​Raytheon to aid ABMS development

Save this for later

Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) is to participate in development of the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) for the USAF, under multiple awards worth up to $950 million over the next five years.

Supported by Raytheon Missiles & Defense, RI&S will participate in the support of the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of the ABMS capability ‘across platforms and domains to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2)’, the company announced on 15 June.

ABMS is intended to integrate and fuse existing and new airborne and other sensors into a new global C2 network for the USAF.

The USAF is developing ABMS to replace its obsolescent E-8 JSTARS ground surveillance capability by the mid-to-late 2020s.

About $3.8 billion will be invested on ABMS between FY2019 and FY2024, including $525.5 million in FY2020 on sensors, battle management C2, communications and architecture activities.

Initial field tests (pictured) of an experimental ABMS system in December 2019 were deemed a success ...