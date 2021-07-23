USAF orders Puma 3 AE and Raven UAS from AeroVironment

The Puma 3 All Environment (AE) is a fixed-wing UAS created by AeroVironment. (Photo: AeroVironment)

Aerovironment has delivered its Puma 3 AE systems to the USAF, while the delivery of its Raven systems is to follow later in the year.

AeroVironment has received an order for Puma 3 AE and Raven UAS systems from the USAF, totalling $15.9million.

The orders were received on 19 April 2021 and 6 May 2021. The Puma 3 AE systems and spared were delivered on 30 April 2021, while the delivery of the Raven spares is expected in November 2021.

The Puma 3 AE is designed for land and maritime operations.

The all-environment Puma 3 AE and Mantis i45 EO/IR sensor suite empowers operators with extended flight time and a level of imaging capability never before available in the tactical UAS class.

It is hand-launched and has a wingspan of 9.2ft (2.8m), weights 15lb (6.8kg), can operate for up to 2.5h and has a range of 12.4 miles (60km) to 37.2miles (20km) ­­– with AeroVironment’s Long-Range Tracking Antenna.

The Raven system is designed for rapid deployment and high mobility for operation requiring low-altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

It has a wingspan of 4.5ft (1.4m), weighs 4.2lb (1.9kg) and has an operational range of 6,2 miles (10km).

Both systems can be operated using AeroVironment’s Crysalis ground control solution.