USAF orders Puma 3 AE and Raven UAS from AeroVironment

Vincorion to supply vital SAR equipment
AeroVironment has received an order for Puma 3 AE and Raven UAS systems from the USAF, totalling $15.9million.
The orders were received on 19 April 2021 and 6 May 2021. The Puma 3 AE systems and spared were delivered on 30 April 2021, while the delivery of the Raven spares is expected in November 2021.
The Puma 3 AE is designed for land and maritime operations.
The all-environment Puma 3 AE and Mantis i45 EO/IR sensor suite empowers operators with extended flight time and a level of imaging capability never before available in the tactical UAS class.
It is hand-launched and has a wingspan of 9.2ft (2.8m), weights 15lb (6.8kg), can operate for up to 2.5h and has a range of 12.4 miles (60km) to 37.2miles (20km) – with AeroVironment’s Long-Range Tracking Antenna.
The Raven system is designed for rapid deployment and high mobility for operation requiring low-altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.
It has a wingspan of 4.5ft (1.4m), weighs 4.2lb (1.9kg) and has an operational range of 6,2 miles (10km).
Both systems can be operated using AeroVironment’s Crysalis ground control solution.
