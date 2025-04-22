USAF evaluates potential E-7A upgrades
The US Air Force (USAF) is considering a variety of sensor and electronic warfare suite upgrades on the E-7A aircraft a recent Request for Information (RFI) notice from the US Government has disclosed.
The USAF is set to replace its ageing Boeing E-3 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft with the company’s E-7A aircraft, reaching a deal in July 2024.
The deal, officially signed in August 2024, announced the acquisition of two E-7A aircraft for US$2.6 billion. Another 24 more aircraft are expected to be acquired by 2032, bringing its total number to 26.
Despite not yet having any E-7
