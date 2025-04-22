To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USAF evaluates potential E-7A upgrades

22nd April 2025 - 16:38 GMT | by Lucy Powell

The contract for the E-7A, also known as the 737 AEW&C, was signed between the USAF and Boeing in August 2024. (Photo: Boeing)

The US Air Force is assessing and identifying capability upgrades for the AEW&C aircraft, including the possible replacement of the E-7A’s MESA radar and electronic warfare self-protection system.

The US Air Force (USAF) is considering a variety of sensor and electronic warfare suite upgrades on the E-7A aircraft a recent Request for Information (RFI) notice from the US Government has disclosed.

The USAF is set to replace its ageing Boeing E-3 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft with the company’s E-7A aircraft, reaching a deal in July 2024.

The deal, officially signed in August 2024, announced the acquisition of two E-7A aircraft for US$2.6 billion. Another 24 more aircraft are expected to be acquired by 2032, bringing its total number to 26.

Despite not yet having any E-7

