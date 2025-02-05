USAF conducts first F-16 Block 70 flight of L3Harris’ Viper Shield
L3Harris has announced the successful first flight of its Viper Shield in a F-16 Block 70, flown at the US Air Force’s 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
The flight reportedly included risk reduction tests and other avionic subsystems compatibility, as well as testing interoperability with the APG-83 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.
The Viper Shield is a digital electronic warfare (EW) suite being produced for international customers acquiring the Block 70/72 F-16 aircraft. According to L3Harris, it provides advanced EW capabilities to F-16 fighter fleets.
Flight testing will continue throughout 2025, with systems to be delivered by “late 2025”, according to Ed Zoiss, president, space and airborne systems, L3Harris. The company previously announced that the internal system was under production in September 2024.
Maj. Anthony Pipe, F-16 Experimental Test Pilot, US Air Force added: “This flight launches the latest capability enhancement for the F-16 and our warfighters. The Viper Shield system combined with a Block 70 airframe creates a leap in capability compared to the traditional Block 50 Viper I grew up flying. The EW advancements this system brings will ensure pilots flying these aircraft continue to make it home.”
Shephard previously learned that the Viper Shield system could be configured as an external pod, which is in development. While there are no customers for the pod yet, L3Haris reportedly see it as an alternative to a system upgrade on F-16 Block 20 to 50/52 aircraft.
