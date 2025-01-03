L3 Harris develops Viper Shield EW system and makes strides on DiSCO development
L3 Harris has expanded its electronic warfare (EW) suite with the launch of the Viper Shield All-digital Electronic Warfare Suite. It has also been continuing development of its Distributed Spectrum Collaboration and Operations (DiSCO) platform. Shephard spoke with Travis Ruhl, Viper Shield lead and EW SME at L3 Harris, during the Association of Old Crows (AOC) exhibition in Washington DC in mid-December to find out how the two platforms could impact electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO).
The company had announced back in September that the internal version of the Viper Shield was in under production.
“We are under
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Lessons learned from supplier switching on fast jet fleets
How difficult is it for air forces to change aircraft fleets, moving from one defence hemisphere to another?
-
Italy orders up to 24 Eurofighter Typhoon jets
The Tranche 4 deliveries will be expected to continue until 2030.
-
Ireland signs $93 million deal for new utility helicopters
Ireland is replacing its ageing EC135 aircraft but is boosting the capability provided with the addition of new sensors which is planned to even provide a light attack role.