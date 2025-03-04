US Air Force announces mission designation for Anduril and GA-ASI’s CCA prototypes
The United States Air Force (USAF) has announced that Anduril and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) prototypes have been given a mission design series (MSD) designation.
For Anduril’s Fury and GA-ASI’s XQ-67A platform – named YFQ-44A and YFQ-42A, respectively – this announcement marks the first aircraft type with a YFQ designation: Y denoting prototype, F meaning fighter and Q noting uncrewed.
USAF Chief of Staff General David Allvin said in a statement on X that this marked “a big step in the military aviation world” and demonstrated “incredible progress toward the Department of Defense’s charge to
