USAF and Raytheon complete successful AIM-120C-8 missile firing test
The AIM-120C-8 is the latest international variant of the AMRAAM air-to-air missile developed under the form, fit, function refresh (F3R). It was fired from an F-15C Eagle and downed the aerial target, meeting all primary objectives for the flight test.
Under the F3R programme, engineers used model-based systems engineering initiatives and other digital technologies to upgrade multiple circuit cards and advanced processors in the guidance section of the missile and to re-host legacy software in the AIM-120D-3 and AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs.
This AIM-120C-8 flight test follows completion of flight testing of the AIM-120D-3. This was carried out in just 11 months after the initial flight test and concluded with showcasing the success of the missile in a highly contested environment.
Recently, the USAF awarded Raytheon a $1.15 billion AMRAAM contract to produce AIM-120D-3 and C-8 missiles for 19 countries.
Thousands of AIM-120 variants have been ordered for US forces since first delivery in 1992 and thousands have also been ordered by a range of countries. Shephard Defence Insight notes it is operated by almost all NATO members as well as other other countries, including Saudi Arabia which has received more than 1,000 missiles, the UAE with more than 700 and Singapore with over 500.
