US to deploy F-35As to Japan base by early 2026

The US is slated to begin deploying F-35A fighter jets to Misawa Air Base in Japan by early 2026, according to local government sources.

As reported by The Japan Times, officials from the government of Misawa and the prefecture Aomori were told that the number of 36 F-16s at the Misawa base would reduce from the middle of 2025, with the F-35A deployed in early 2026.

According to the source, facilities at the Misawa base – including hangars for the jets – will also need to be renovated or rebuilt.

This announcement reaffirms the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) own release in July 2024 of its plans for the US Air Force (USAF) to upgrade its tactical aircraft across Japan. At the time, it said the US Air Force would upgrade its presence at Misawa Air Base from 36 F-16s to 48 F-35A aircraft, but did not disclose a specific date.

The US$10 billion modernisation plan is expected to be carried out over the next “several years” according to the DoD, to boost the US-Japan alliance and act as a regional deterrence against growing threats from China, Russia and North Korea.

Other bases that will also see USAF aircraft modernisation plans include Kadena Air Base, where the US will deploy F-15EX aircraft to replace 48 F-15C/D aircraft.

