US to build new B61 gravity bomb variant
The US DoD has announced its intentions to develop a modern variant of the B61 nuclear gravity bomb, labelled the B61-13. The decision is currently awaiting Congressional authorisation and appropriation.
The decision to forge ahead with the bomb came as a response to the ‘demands of a rapidly evolving security environments as described in the 2022 Nuclear Posture Review’, the DoD said.
The B61-13 would be produced by the US Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), which was closely engaged in the decision-making regarding the B61-33.
‘Today's announcement is reflective of a changing security environment and growing threats from potential adversaries,’ said Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb. ’The US has a responsibility to continue to assess and field the capabilities we need to credibly deter and, if necessary, respond to strategic attacks and assure our allies.’
The DoD said the new gravity bomb variant would be deliverable by modern aircraft and it would replace some of the B61-7s in the current nuclear stockpile but provide a similar yield.
Plumb added that while the B61-13 would provide the US with additional flexibility, it would not increase the overall number of weapons in its nuclear stockpile.
More from Air Warfare
-
Australia increases Ukraine support and deploys Wedgetail to Germany
Australia has committed AUD910 million (US$579 million) to Ukraine after increasing its contribution with the provision of more equipment.
-
Norway joins the MH-60 Seahawk fraternity
Norway joins five operators of the MH-60 naval helicopter plus Spain, which ordered its first eight MH-60R aircraft earlier this month, and Greece, which is yet to receive its first example.
-
Bombardier delivers seventh Global 6000 for Battlefield Airborne Communications Node programme
BACN aircraft serve as high-altitude communications gateways, relaying or bridging voice and data between air and surface forces, surmounting traditional obstacles such as mountains, rough terrain or distance.
-
Sentient and Shield AI sign agreement to integrate next generation ViDAR onto V-Bat
A new agreement between Sentient and Shield AI, who have worked together to combine their respective sensor and system, will aim to strengthen the relationship.