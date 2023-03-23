US Air Force needs over 200 B-21 bombers, expert argues as maiden flight faces delays

The USAF has said that the first flight of the Northrop Grumman-manufactured B-21 Raider stealth bomber will take place several months later than planned, despite the confidence expressed by the company a couple of months ago.

Speaking to reporters at the McAleese and Associates conference in Washington on 19 March, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said the B-21’s first flight has ‘slipped from the original schedule'.

‘There’s a baseline schedule, which is on the books,’ he said. ‘There’s been no breach of that. But with the internal schedule, there’s been a slip of a few months.’

Kendall did not