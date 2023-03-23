US Air Force needs over 200 B-21 bombers, expert argues as maiden flight faces delays
The USAF has said that the first flight of the Northrop Grumman-manufactured B-21 Raider stealth bomber will take place several months later than planned, despite the confidence expressed by the company a couple of months ago.
Speaking to reporters at the McAleese and Associates conference in Washington on 19 March, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said the B-21’s first flight has ‘slipped from the original schedule'.
‘There’s a baseline schedule, which is on the books,’ he said. ‘There’s been no breach of that. But with the internal schedule, there’s been a slip of a few months.’
Kendall did not
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Slovakia to get US attack helicopters after donating jets to Ukraine
The US is offering a dozen AH-1Z Viper helicopters to Slovakia at two-thirds discount with the latter sending its fighters to Ukraine, which would likely extend H-1 production beyond 2023.
-
Iraq emerges as customer for Turkish Aselpod airborne targeting system
An Iraqi Air Force Aero L-159 light attack jet has been photographed fitted with an Aselsan Aselpod targeting system, suggesting that Iraq is the export customer announced in by the company in autumn 2022.
-
Poland to arm AW149 helicopters with Hellfire missiles
The 800 Hellfire missiles requested by Poland via a US Foreign Military Sale will equip the country's AW149 helicopter fleet, with a follow-on request likely to arm Apache helicopters and potentially other platforms.
-
Germany to adapt Airbus H145 helicopters for combat role
Reports suggest Germany has decided to buy Airbus H145 aircraft and modify them for armed operations instead of opting for upgraded Tiger attack helicopters.